Big pot bust

The well-known paper carrier who was shot dead next to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown, was apparently the victim of a robbery gone toxic. Police say Roger Best fatally shot Wes Scott, but Scott returned fire and wounded Best who flagged down police a block away claiming he was a victim.
The family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver has added money for a reward. Corey Brown was hit by a car on Lawyers Road. A reward for information leading to a conviction now stands at $1,500.
A huge marijuana bust in Asheville nets more than a ton of pot. Authorities say they found 2,300 pounds in a van with a street value of $3 million.
President Donald Trump flies to Charleston tomorrow for the rollout of Boeing’s new Dreamliner plane. WBTV News will cover the event.
Starting tomorrow, we return to our above average winter temperatures. There is a string of days in the 70’s in the First Alert Forecast at 11:00.
If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately be what the first half of the day will be like.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
The Duke Energy Map says power outage was first reported around 9:57 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.More >>
According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua Eugene Bolton was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run Friday.More >>
