Big pot bust

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The well-known paper carrier who was shot dead next to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown, was apparently the victim of a robbery gone toxic. Police say Roger Best fatally shot Wes Scott, but Scott returned fire and wounded Best who flagged down police a block away claiming he was a victim.

The family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver has added money for a reward. Corey Brown was hit by a car on Lawyers Road. A reward for information leading to a conviction now stands at $1,500.

A huge marijuana bust in Asheville nets more than a ton of pot. Authorities say they found 2,300 pounds in a van with a street value of $3 million.

President Donald Trump flies to Charleston tomorrow for the rollout of Boeing’s new Dreamliner plane. WBTV News will cover the event.

Starting tomorrow, we return to our above average winter temperatures. There is a string of days in the 70’s in the First Alert Forecast at 11:00.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!