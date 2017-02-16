Backpacks banned for Ardrey Kell students Friday, security increased after shooting threat

Students at Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte will not be allowed to bring backpacks into the school building on Friday, sources told WBTV.

There will also be extra security in place at the school, the sources said. The measures are being taken in response to a threat made against the school earlier in the week.

Photos circulating on Facebook show a picture of a message allegedly written on the wall of a restroom in the school. The message reads, “School shooting February 17th, 2017 don’t come to school.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that they are investigating the threat.

A police report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states that the message was written on a boy’s restroom wall sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"Ardrey Kell handled it really well like we still need to go to school but they're taking the right precautions to make sure that we're safe," said Ardrey Kell student Kainsley Stevens.

Sources said that officials have been unable to determine who is responsible for the threat.

