Missing Lancaster County man found safe - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing Lancaster County man found safe

73-year-old Michael Edward Baxter (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office) 73-year-old Michael Edward Baxter (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Deputies in Lancaster County said Friday morning that a missing man has been found safe.

Michael Edward Baxter, 73, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Remax in the Harris Teeter parking lot in Indian Land.

Friday morning, deputies said Baxter was located and is safe.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly