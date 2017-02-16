Granite Quarry police seeking help to find suspect

The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is looking for Brenda Wise, also known as Brenda Faye Holmes, who was last known to be living in Belmont, NC.

Police say Wise is wanted on the felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses, felony uttering a forged instrument, and misdemeanor larceny.

Wise is also wanted for a probation violation.

According to the report, Wise stole a check from a person for whom she was working, then forged a signature and cashed the check.

Based on information, Wise may have fled to South Carolina.

The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information concerning this case to please call 704-279-2952, 911, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted anonymously online at: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

