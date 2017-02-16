Services for former county manager Harry Jones scheduled for Monday

If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately be what the first half of the day will be like.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
The Duke Energy Map says power outage was first reported around 9:57 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.More >>
According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua Eugene Bolton was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run Friday.More >>
