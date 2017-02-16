Construction underway for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Thursday afternoon, volunteers, donors and sponsors gathered at an empty lot in Mint Hill to break ground on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

Soon, the lot will be home to a 3,400 square foot house with an estimated value of more than $440,000. This marks the fourth home building to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Every year WBTV partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help find an owner for the home. Tickets will be available this summer to reserve for $100.

This year’s home is being built by volunteers in honor of 4-year-old Ellis Snyder. Doctor’s discovered Ellis had acute lymphoblastic Leukemia almost two years ago. His parent’s Matt and Heather are more than grateful for the treatment their son received at a St. Jude affiliate right here in Charlotte.

“Within the same breath she [doctor] told us Ellis has Leukemia, she was able to tell us he was going to be OK. And by the grace of God he is doing really well,” said Heather Snyder.

Ellis’s prognosis is great thanks, in part, to the treatment he received at St. Jude.

Last year, the St. Jude Dream Home raised more than $1 million for the hospital.

