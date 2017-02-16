Woman accused of having a pipe bomb faces judge

A Catawba County woman charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction asked a judge in Newton Thursday for a court-appointed attorney.

Rebecca Lynn Rose was arrested Wednesday during a Catawba County Sheriff's office roundup of suspected drug dealers. Deputies went into her mobile to home to take her into custody on a charge of trafficking heroin. While in the home, they discovered what looked like a small pipe bomb.

"It was sitting out in plain view," Said Sheriff's Captain Jason Reid.

A bomb squad out of Gaston County confirmed what the officers thought.

"Definitely a working bomb," said Sheriff Coy Reid after the discovery.

Officials said Thursday that experts told them while the device would not take down a home, it was big enough and packed with enough powder and metal pieces to be deadly.

"It could kill several people," said Captain Reid.

Neighbors said they suspected there was drug activity at the home where Rose lived, but never thought a bomb would be found.

"They didn't have that thing there for nothing," said neighbor Melvin Hall.

Authorities still don't know what the device had been made for and who actually built it.

The investigation is ongoing and federal agents have been contacted. Rose, meanwhile, remains behind bars under a $50,000 bond.

