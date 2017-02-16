Goose cooked: Arrest made in theft of 1,000-pound concrete chicken

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (Adam Bell/The Charlotte Observer) - Alexander County authorities believe they have closed the case of fowl play over the great concrete chicken caper.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said Thursday an arrest was made regarding the theft of a 1,000-pound, 3-foot-tall concrete bird from the driveway of a chicken house farm on All Healing Springs Road. Bowman called the statue a rooster, although others have described it as a chicken.

The case had people clucking all over the region, made headlines on websites as far away as Canada and Hawaii, and even was featured on Kelly Ripa’s TV show.

Andrew Justice, 32, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor injury to real property and reckless driving to endanger.

A tractor believed to have been used in the weekend larceny was found off of Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville. White paint was located on the tractor forks, with the paint believed to have come from the statue when the larceny happened.

Alas it remains unclear where the chicken went after it crossed the roads. Only pieces of the big bird have been recovered.

Authorities did not indicate a motive in the case. Justice is not cooperating, the sheriff said.

Justice remains incarcerated under a $10,000 secured bond, and has a first court appearance set for Monday.

The big bird is valued at about $1,100.