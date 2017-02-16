CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Single Game Tickets Go On Sale Saturday, Feb. 25th

Single-Game Tickets Set to Go On Sale on Saturday, February 25

The Knights Armor Shoppe Will Also Be Open with Closeout Pricing on Numerous Items

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Single-game tickets for the 2017 season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th. Single-game tickets will then go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone (704-274-8282) at noon on Saturday, February 25th. Prices for single-game tickets start as low as $8 for Standing Room Only, which gives fans access around the concourse and provides seating in the grass berm area.



Along with single-game tickets going on sale on February 25th, fans will also be able to take advantage of closeout pricing in person at the Charlotte Knights Armor Shoppe (Team Store) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fans can expect to find discounted prices on hats, shirts, novelties, and more. New items for the 2017 season have also arrived and will be available for purchase.



Pricing for 2017 regular season Knights games, as well as the 41st Annual WBT SkyShow, which features a matchup of Team USA vs. Cuba on July 4th, are below:

2017 Knights Regular Season

Single-Game Pricing



Club 93

Day of Game/Advanced

$ 25 / $23

Field Box Seats

$ 20 / $18

Right Field Home Run Seats

$ 16/ $14

Left Field Power Alley Seats

$ 14 / $12

Carolinas HealthCare System HR Porch

$ 13 / $11

Standing Room Only

$ 9 / $8

USA vs. Cuba/July 4th



Club 93

$ 25

Field Box Seats

$ 20

Right Field Home Run Seats

$ 17

Left Field Power Alley Seats

$ 15

Carolinas HealthCare System HR Porch

$ 14

Standing Room Only

$ 11



For all regular season home games, the Knights offer fans the chance to save $2 on each ticket (except Standing Room Only) by purchasing their tickets in advance. Active Military members (with valid identification), children under 12 years old, and seniors 55 and older, will receive $2 off any available ticket on day of game purchases giving them a chance to enter BB&T Ballpark for as low as $6. This discount is only available in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets for all five games in the 2017 Collegiate Baseball series are also on sale now. A full promotional calendar will be released on Tuesday, February 21. Tradition Never Ends!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com