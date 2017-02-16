Mark Gottfried done as NC State basketball coach after 2016-17 season

NC State will have a new head basketball coach next season.

Athletic director Debbie Yow announced today that Mark Gottfried will be let go at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

"Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program," Yow said in a press release provided by the athletic department. "While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at the season's end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward."

Gottfried has been at State for 6 years and has a record of 122-82 and 47-55 in ACC play during his time leading the Pack.

He guided the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament the first 4 years of his tenure with two Sweet 16 appearances.

But this season, State is 14-13 and 3-11 in conference play even with potential NBA draft lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr.

The Pack have had some historically bad losses this year including a 51 point defeat to North Carolina. They also have a 30 point loss to Wake Forest and a 24 point defeat to Florida State. On Wednesday night, they lost to North Carolina for the second time this season but it was only a 24 point defeat.

"It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State and I'm proud of what we have accomplished during my time here," Gottfried said in a press release. "NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season."

NC State wraps up the regular season March 1st at Clemson then it's on to the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn starting March 7th.

