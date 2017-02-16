Cocaine 'order and delivery' service busted by police

Two women who police say were making good on an order placed for crack cocaine were arrested in the 800 block of N. Long Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Wendy Lynn Shutt, 33, of Spencer St. in East Spencer, and Chioma Ada Nwafor, 33, of Grant St. in East Spencer were both charged and jailed.

Police say an undercover officer ordered an "8-ball," described as 2.1 grams of crack cocaine, from Shutt, and that later Shutt and Nwafor came back to deliver the product.

Shutt was charged felony drug possession and jailed under $20,000 bond. Nwafor was charged with felony attempt and conspiracy and the misdemeanor charge of maintaining a dwelling for the illegal drug trade. Bond was also $20,000.

