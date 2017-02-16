CMS to make up snow day Friday

Friday, February 17, is the make-up day for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Bruns Academy and Walter G. Byers School students.

The day is making up for the Jan. 9 snow day when students were out.

Monday is a teacher workday for traditional calendar schools. Bruns and Byers will have a makeup day on Monday.

“Schools and school buses will operate on their normal schedules,” CMS said. Students are asked to report to school at their normal time.

