Reward being offered for information in last month's deadly hit-and-run in east CLT

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible for fatally striking 25-year-old Corey Brown in east Charlotte last month.

It happened Jan. 15 around 7 p.m. on Lawyers Road near Donnefield Drive.

Evidence shows that Brown came to a rest on a nearby sidewalk after being struck by the vehicle. CMPD says the driver fled the scene without calling 911.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The reward is in addition to the reward of up to $1,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Brown lived two minutes away from where he was struck, according to Curtis Hayes, who knew Brown.

Hayes says he's personally offering a $500 reward to anyone who brings police information that leads to an arrest.

"God sees everything. He knows who did it. You know if you did it," he said.

The description of the vehicle involved has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

