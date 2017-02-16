Minor earthquake strikes in Chester County

A minor earthquake struck near Great Falls, SC Wednesday night, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The report centered the quake near the Wateree Lake at about 2.9 kilometers deep.

USGS labeled the earthquake a magnitude 1.7 on the Richter scale, which operates on a scale from 1 to 10.

So far there have been no reports of any damage.

