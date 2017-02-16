Monday at 6:00am: Progress report on NC’s drug testing for welfare law

For nearly two years, North Carolina has required drug testing for the state’s Work First Cash Assistance program.

Six months after state lawmakers implemented the law, initial results showed out of 7,600 applicants, about 2 percent were referred for drug testing and less than .03 percent of applicants tested positive for drugs.

WBTV’s Micah Smith checked in with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to get the latest statistics on drug testing for government assistance.

We talked to a Work First participant who went through the drug screening, a representative of Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services, and State Representative Craig Horn who cosponsored the bill.

“I think simply stated - taxpayers want to get the value for their dollar,” said Horn.

But after reviewing the state’s latest data, some community members think your tax dollars could be going to waste. Watch the full story Monday at 6:00 am on WBTV News This Morning.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.