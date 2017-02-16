State of the County Address to be held in uptown

A State of the County Address will be held in uptown Charlotte Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County officials announced Wednesday.

County Commissioner Chair Ella Scarborough is expected to speak at the address, which starts at 11 a.m. It will be held in the meeting chamber at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, located at 600 E. Fourth Street.

Scarborough is expected to outline priorities and goals for the future of Mecklenburg County.

