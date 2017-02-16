Arrest made in Tuesday's Sedgefield homicide

An arrest has been made in what police are calling a "drug-related" deadly shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday.

Jaquan Dosdos, 23, is charged with murder in the killing of 58-year-old David Eadie.

Officers got a call about a man being shot in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place just before 6 p.m. The victim, later identified as Eadie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said someone in the area noticed suspicious activity right before Eadie was found shot.

Officers attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 Wednesday afternoon that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Police say the driver, Dosdos, refused to stop and led officers on a chase on Bradford Drive. The pursuit eventually ended on John Crosland Way, where Dosdos was arrested for multiple traffic violations.

Dosdos was brought in for questioning after a handgun was found inside the vehicle. Following the interview, he was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Eadie's killing.

Dosdos was treated at Carolinas Medical Center for injuries received during the wreck and then transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, where he remains in custody.

Police say the violent situation is not normal for the Sedgefield community.

“This is a quiet area where they certainly have not been experiencing a lot of problems so this is certainly an alarming incident,” said Major Michael Smathers with the CMPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

