'Day Without Immigrants' planned today in Rowan County

You may notice that one of your favorite coffee shops, or mechanics, or grocery stores won't be open today. Several Rowan County businesses are taking part in the national observance of the "Day Without Immigrants."

Immigrants across the country are taking part in the protest, boycotting their jobs, shopping, and even classes at school.

“I’m not an immigrant, I was born here, but if they're standing here then I’m with them and it’s in my blood," said Britani Soto, 15, who missed her classes at Salisbury High School.

Some of the local businesses taking part include: Latin Mix, Mean Mug Coffee Shop, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, La Alcancia, Totally Polished, J & J Tire and Sales, The Edson Shop,Throw Lamb, Medina Construction, The Cebia, Naples Café, Karchner and Associates, Pakiss Hair Salon, The Piggy Bank, Don Carlos Garage, Velázquez Produce, Latin House, Replay 2016, Latin Mix Hair Salon, and Jimmy's Estetica Unisex.

"In support of our immigrant customers, community, employees, and in honor of our immigrant owners Evelyn and Rigo Medina who built and operate Mean Mug Coffee Company and Medina Construction Company, and in solidarity of the nationwide movement ‘A Day without Immigrants', our staff and management have decided unanimously to close on February 16, 2017," wrote the owners of Mean Mug in a Facebook post. "We are joining the one-day grassroots campaign aimed at showing the economic influence of immigrants. The campaign encourages immigrants to stay home, close their businesses and refrain from dining out and making purchases on February 16th."

“This is not a problem that started yesterday, this is not a problem that started with this administration, it’s been around for a long time," said Lilian Spears, owner of Latin Mix. “We need to take a stand, shoulder to shoulder with our counterparts of all immigrants.”

Spears has owned and operated a retail store in Salisbury for 16 years.

“If you only knew the background to it and stepped into our shoes you would understand fully, but you don’t," said Alexandra Cordero, a Cosmetology student at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Nationwide, organizers urge legal residents as well as undocumented ones to take part in the boycott as a response to President Trump's crackdown on immigration, which includes plans to build a border wall on the border with Mexico, and a temporary immigration ban on nationals from a group of Muslim-majority countries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

