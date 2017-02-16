Man charged with murder in killing of newspaper carrier in uptown

A man has been charged with murder in the killing of a newspaper carrier in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Roger Best, 22, is charged in the deadly shooting of 65-year-old Walter 'Wes' Scott Jr., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday.

Scott, who worked delivering newspapers for more than 30 years in uptown, was in the early part of his newspaper route at the time of the shooting, the Charlotte Observer reports. He was employed by a company under contract to deliver The Charlotte Observer in the uptown area.

Police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Scott lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Chief Kerr Putney said "it appears it could have been robbery related."

WBTV has learned that Scott's murder was caught on camera.

Police said Best was involved in the altercation.

WBTV has learned that Scott was able to get to his gun, fire and wounded Best.

But, Best left the scene. Police said he flagged officers down a short distance away here - pretending to be a crime victim - telling them he had been shot.

Police said as additional officers were responding to the homicide scene, a second man, now identified as Best, flagged down officers near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Tryon Street and said that he had been shot. He went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Upon Best's release, he will be brought to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department to face charges of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by felon.

Scott was with State Constables since 1998, South Carolina officials said.

