Suspected drunk driver seriously injured after crashing during police chase

A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured after wrecking during a police chase Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. 

York County officials were involved in the chase on Interstate 77 near Westinghouse Boulevard when the suspect crashed. He went to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. 

York County officials are drawing warrants, and have not released the suspect's name.

