Boy kidnapped

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A disturbing kidnapping investigation in Iredell County tonight.

Police say a father in Massachusetts hired four people to help kidnap his son who lives near Statesville. A caller told 911 they saw several people in a minivan and SUV taking a boy by force. Tonight, the boy has been rescued but the father is on the run.

Charlotte passengers describe the heart stopping moment an American Airlines flight hits a deer on the runway while taking off. The wing suffered damage and fuel spilled but thankfully, the plane aborted and returned to the terminal. None of the passengers were hurt and all were booked on later flights.

In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, a man walks into a bank in SouthPark when it opens, tells them his name is Craig, that he wants to open an account. Then says, “relax and give me all the money.” He pulls off the stick-up but there’s something he wanted they couldn’t give him.

