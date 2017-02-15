CIAA: Women's CIAA Weekly Basketball Report

February 15, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #14
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Player of the Week
#33 Laquisha Taylor, Shaw
(Jr., F - 5-8, Charlotte, NC)
Taylor recorded 43 points total to average 21.5 points per game. Taylor scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win against Winston-Salem State before pumping 24 points and 13 rebounds against Saint Augustine's for her fifth double-double on the season.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 vs. Winston-Salem W, 66-60 *
1
1
36
6-15
40.0
2-7
28.6
5-5
100.0
19
Feb 11 at St. Augustine's W, 79-49 *
1
1
38
8-18
44.4
2-7
28.6
6-8
75.0
24
Conference
2
2
74
14-33
42.4
4-14
28.6
11-13
84.6
43
Overall
2
2
74
14-33
42.4
4-14
28.6
11-13
84.6
43
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 vs. Winston-Salem W, 66-60 *
1
1
36
2
4
6
0
0
1
0
-
2
1
Feb 11 at St. Augustine's W, 79-49 *
1
1
38
5
8
13
0
0
0
2
0.0
2
2
Conference
2
2
74
7
12
19
0
0
1
2
0.5
4
3
Overall
2
2
74
7
12
19
0
0
1
2
0.5
4
3
Newcomer of the Week
#10 She'cquan Bailey, Lincoln (PA)
(Jr., G - 5-7, Denton, MD)
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 at Elizabeth City St. L, 66-60 *
1
1
34
6-10
60.0
4-7
57.1
0-0
-
16
Feb 11 vs. Virginia Union W, 82-78 *
1
1
29
4-10
40.0
0-3
0.0
5-5
100.0
13
Conference
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 at Elizabeth City St. L, 66-60 *
1
1
34
0
2
2
0
0
1
5
0.2
0
0
Feb 11 vs. Virginia Union W, 82-78 *
1
1
29
0
4
4
3
0
1
2
0.5
1
0
Conference
2
2
63
0
6
6
3
0
2
7
0.3
1
0
Overall
2
2
63
0
6
6
3
0
2
7
0.3
1
0
Rookie of the Week
#04 Maiya Green, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr., G - San Antonio, TX)
Green had a career-high 19 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including a 5-of-5 outing from beyond the arc in JCSU's 73-57 win over St. Augustine's. She also had four assists against SAU. For the week, she averaged 10.5 points per game and helped JCSU to two Southern Division wins.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 vs. St. Augustine's W, 73-57 *
1
1
22
6-6
100.0
5-5
100.0
2-4
50.0
19
Feb 11 vs. Livingstone W, 64-50 *
1
0
10
0-4
0.0
0-1
0.0
2-2
100.0
2
Conference
2
1
32
6-10
60.0
5-6
83.3
4-6
66.7
21
Overall
2
1
32
6-10
60.0
5-6
83.3
4-6
66.7
21
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 vs. St. Augustine's W, 73-57 *
1
1
22
1
1
2
1
0
4
3
1.3
5
0
Feb 11 vs. Livingstone W, 64-50 *
1
0
10
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
Conference
2
1
32
1
1
2
2
0
5
4
1.3
5
0
Overall
2
1
32
1
1
2
2
0
5
4
1.3
5
0
Coach of the Week
Darrell Mosley, Lincoln (PA)
Head Coach Mosley coached the Lady Lions to an 82-78 upset win over #5 virginia Union on Saturday, rallying his team from a 13 point defict late in the third quarter to the four point win. Lincoln's 33 4th quarter points against VUU mark the first time this season a CIAA team has scored 30 or more points in a quarter against the Panthers. The 13-point deficit is the largest second half deficit overcome by the Lady Lions this season. For the week, Mosley's teams went 1-1.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
21-2 (.913)
Conference (Pct.)
12-2 (.857)
Streak
Lost 1
Home
10-1
Away
11-1
Neutral
0-0
Full Scores and Schedule »
RECENT GAMES
Jan 25
at Elizabeth City State
W, 64-59
Jan 28
Chowan
L, 79-75
Feb 1
Johnson C. Smith
W, 67-53
Feb 4
Virginia State
W, 60-51
Feb 8
Bowie St.
W, 71-67
Feb 11
at Lincoln (Pa.)
L, 82-78
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Virginia Union
6-2
0.750
12-2
0.857
21-2
0.913
Bowie St.
5-3
0.625
10-4
0.714
18-6
0.750
Chowan
5-3
0.625
8-6
0.571
15-9
0.625
Virginia State
4-3
0.571
8-5
0.615
17-7
0.708
Lincoln (Pa.)
2-6
0.250
4-10
0.286
7-17
0.292
Elizabeth City State
1-6
0.143
3-10
0.231
5-15
0.250
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Johnson C. Smith
7-1
0.875
11-3
0.786
18-6
0.750
Winston-Salem State
6-2
0.750
9-5
0.643
13-11
0.542
Shaw
5-3
0.625
7-7
0.500
10-16
0.385
Livingstone
4-4
0.500
7-7
0.500
12-12
0.500
Fayetteville State
2-6
0.250
4-10
0.286
6-17
0.261
St. Augustine's
0-8
0.000
0-14
0.000
3-23
0.115
WEEK #14 RESULTS
Wed. 8
St. Augustine's
57
Johnson C. Smith
73
Final
Box Score
Livingstone
61
Fayetteville State
69
Final
Box Score
Virginia State
75
Chowan
62
Final
Box Score
Lincoln (Pa.)
60
Elizabeth City State
66
Final
Box Score
Bowie St.
67
Virginia Union
71
Final
Box Score
Winston-Salem State
60
Shaw
66
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Sat. 11
Elizabeth City State
55
Virginia State
58
Final
Box Score
Fayetteville State
69
Winston-Salem State
80
Final
Box Score | Recap
Chowan
47
Bowie St.
50
Final
Box Score | Recap
Virginia Union
78
Lincoln (Pa.)
82
Final
Box Score | Recap
Shaw
79
St. Augustine's
49
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
50
Johnson C. Smith
64
Final
Box Score | Recap
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall
Conference
Offense
Defense
RK
NAME
GP
FG
PCT
3PT
PCT
FT
PCT
OFF
DEF
REB
AST
TO
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
1
Virginia Union
23
684-1539
44.4
100-338
29.6
360-531
67.8
18.2
30.9
49.1
16.1
19.1
10.1
5.3
19.6
79.5
2
Chowan
24
645-1732
37.2
107-418
25.6
384-594
64.6
20.0
27.3
47.3
14.3
20.9
13.7
2.5
23.8
74.2
3
Livingstone
23
581-1573
36.9
157-530
29.6
358-525
68.2
16.0
25.3
41.3
13.8
18.3
10.9
1.7
23.7
72.9
4
Johnson C. Smith
24
605-1446
41.8
101-349
28.9
378-552
68.5
14.0
26.5
40.5
15.2
22.0
11.6
2.7
21.2
70.4
5
Shaw
26
551-1412
39.0
172-516
33.3
421-604
69.7
11.2
28.3
39.5
11.4
20.2
6.1
2.3
13.0
65.2
6
Virginia State
24
496-1430
34.7
180-583
30.9
319-488
65.4
14.0
22.6
36.6
13.0
14.9
10.2
1.6
17.5
62.1
7
Winston-Salem State
24
536-1398
38.3
86-302
28.5
308-495
62.2
15.1
29.9
45.0
11.0
22.8
8.5
4.3
18.5
61.1
8
Fayetteville State
23
482-1349
35.7
71-281
25.3
359-533
67.4
14.7
26.2
40.8
11.7
20.8
7.7
3.3
20.6
60.6
9
Bowie St.
24
515-1475
34.9
93-396
23.5
326-510
63.9
17.3
24.2
41.5
8.5
13.2
8.8
2.1
17.0
60.4
10
Lincoln (Pa.)
24
489-1389
35.2
108-379
28.5
349-542
64.4
13.7
24.3
38.0
10.7
18.1
7.0
2.7
18.1
59.8
11
St. Augustine's
25
437-1293
33.8
91-316
28.8
353-497
71.0
8.2
23.2
31.4
8.6
22.7
7.2
1.6
20.8
52.7
12
Elizabeth City State
20
346-1016
34.1
66-254
26.0
166-273
60.8
11.6
20.8
32.4
8.8
20.0
7.9
1.8
17.9
46.2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS PER GAME
#
B Jackson
Virginia Union
18.8
Z Lovette
Livingstone
17.9
N Taylor
Virginia State
16.3
L Walker
Virginia Union
14.7
J Payne
Chowan
14.6
Complete leaders
REBOUNDS PER GAME
#
L Walker
Virginia Union
12.1
J Payne
Chowan
11.2
B Maxwell
Shaw
10.4
Z Lovette
Livingstone
9.5
T Daniels
Virginia State
9.0
Complete leaders
FG PCT
#
J Nixon
Elizabeth City State
60.2
K Tate
Winston-Salem State
55.3
J Luckie
Virginia Union
52.7
K Adams
Johnson C. Smith
50.3
B Jackson
Virginia Union
50.0
Complete leaders
3PT PCT
#
B Jones
Fayetteville State
39.7
D Young
Livingstone
38.3
B Jackson
Virginia Union
36.8
E McKinney
Virginia State
36.8
J Brown
Elizabeth City State
34.5
Complete leaders
TOP 20 RANKINGS
Overall
Conference
Shooting:
Game
Season
Minutes
Ball control:
Game
Season
Minutes
RK
NAME
GP
GS
MIN/G
FG/G
PCT
3PT/G
PCT
FT/G
PCT
PPG
1
B Jackson
Virginia Union
18
13
28.0
6.6-13.2
50.0
1.9-5.3
36.8
3.7-4.2
88.0
18.8
2
Z Lovette
Livingstone
23
23
31.8
6.5-14.0
46.4
1.3-4.1
32.6
3.5-4.7
75.0
17.9
3
N Taylor
Virginia State
24
22
34.5
5.5-14.7
37.8
2.2-6.5
33.3
3.1-4.1
75.5
16.3
4
L Walker
Virginia Union
23
23
31.7
5.9-12.3
47.9
0.0-0.1
50.0
2.8-4.9
57.1
14.7
5
J Payne
Chowan
24
19
27.7
4.9-10.8
45.4
0.0-0.2
16.7
4.8-7.0
67.5
14.6
6
K Proctor
Bowie St.
24
23
32.7
4.9-14.4
34.2
2.0-7.2
27.3
2.0-3.0
67.6
13.8
7
J Luckie
Virginia Union
23
22
25.1
4.7-8.8
52.7
0.7-2.0
35.6
3.2-4.3
74.5
13.2
8
B Taylor
Livingstone
16
15
36.3
3.9-12.8
30.4
1.8-6.8
25.7
3.6-4.2
83.8
13.1
9
B Thomas
Johnson C. Smith
23
3
21.2
4.7-10.2
45.7
0.7-2.4
28.6
3.0-3.8
79.5
13.0
10
K Colston
Bowie St.
24
24
34.7
4.6-12.2
38.0
0.6-2.9
21.7
2.9-4.2
69.0
12.8
11
J Brown
Elizabeth City State
18
18
31.1
4.3-12.5
34.7
1.1-3.1
34.5
2.7-3.2
86.0
12.4
12
K Williams
St. Augustine's
25
25
31.8
4.0-9.8
41.4
0.7-2.2
33.3
3.6-4.1
87.4
12.4
13
D Young
Livingstone
22
2
17.2
4.0-10.0
39.4
1.9-4.9
38.3
2.0-3.2
64.3
11.8
14
A Johnson
Virginia Union
23
23
20.7
4.8-10.8
44.2
0.3-1.2
25.9
1.4-2.0
71.7
11.3
15
I Heggins
Shaw
19
14
25.8
4.1-9.5
43.1
0.0-0.3
0.0
3.1-4.9
62.4
11.3
16
A Jones
Johnson C. Smith
22
12
24.0
4.0-10.0
40.2
1.0-4.3
23.4
2.2-3.1
70.6
11.2
17
S Custodio
Shaw
25
21
31.8
2.9-7.8
37.1
0.8-2.6
30.8
4.5-5.8
78.5
11.1
18
T Pendleton
Lincoln (Pa.)
20
16
28.6
3.8-10.7
36.0
0.0-0.5
0.0
3.4-5.6
59.8
11.1
19
D Crenshaw
Chowan
24
3
22.5
4.2-9.8
43.4
0.0-0.0
-
2.1-3.3
63.3
10.6
20
Y Clifton
Fayetteville State
21
11
26.6
3.9-9.4
40.9
0.0-0.3
16.7
2.4-3.5
67.6
10.1
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wed. 15
Johnson C. Smith
Winston-Salem State
5:30 PM
Live stats | Live stats
Shaw
Fayetteville State
5:30 PM
Preview | Live stats | Audio
Chowan
Lincoln (Pa.)
5:30 PM
Elizabeth City State
Virginia Union
5:30 PM
Bowie St.
Virginia State
5:30 PM
St. Augustine's
Livingstone
5:30 PM
Live stats
Sat. 18
Johnson C. Smith
Shaw
2:00 PM
Live stats
Fayetteville State
St. Augustine's
2:00 PM
Winston-Salem State
Livingstone
2:00 PM
Live stats
Virginia Union
Chowan
2:00 PM
Bowie St.
Elizabeth City State
2:00 PM
Virginia State
Lincoln (Pa.)
2:00 PM