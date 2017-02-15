CIAA: Women's CIAA Weekly Basketball Report

February 15, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #14

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Player of the Week

#33 Laquisha Taylor, Shaw

(Jr., F - 5-8, Charlotte, NC)

Taylor recorded 43 points total to average 21.5 points per game. Taylor scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win against Winston-Salem State before pumping 24 points and 13 rebounds against Saint Augustine's for her fifth double-double on the season.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 vs. Winston-Salem W, 66-60 *

1

1

36

6-15

40.0

2-7

28.6

5-5

100.0

19

Feb 11 at St. Augustine's W, 79-49 *

1

1

38

8-18

44.4

2-7

28.6

6-8

75.0

24

Conference

2

2

74

14-33

42.4

4-14

28.6

11-13

84.6

43

Overall

2

2

74

14-33

42.4

4-14

28.6

11-13

84.6

43

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 vs. Winston-Salem W, 66-60 *

1

1

36

2

4

6

0

0

1

0

-

2

1

Feb 11 at St. Augustine's W, 79-49 *

1

1

38

5

8

13

0

0

0

2

0.0

2

2

Conference

2

2

74

7

12

19

0

0

1

2

0.5

4

3

Overall

2

2

74

7

12

19

0

0

1

2

0.5

4

3

Newcomer of the Week

#10 She'cquan Bailey, Lincoln (PA)

(Jr., G - 5-7, Denton, MD)

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 at Elizabeth City St. L, 66-60 *

1

1

34

6-10

60.0

4-7

57.1

0-0

-

16

Feb 11 vs. Virginia Union W, 82-78 *

1

1

29

4-10

40.0

0-3

0.0

5-5

100.0

13

Conference

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 at Elizabeth City St. L, 66-60 *

1

1

34

0

2

2

0

0

1

5

0.2

0

0

Feb 11 vs. Virginia Union W, 82-78 *

1

1

29

0

4

4

3

0

1

2

0.5

1

0

Conference

2

2

63

0

6

6

3

0

2

7

0.3

1

0

Overall

2

2

63

0

6

6

3

0

2

7

0.3

1

0

Rookie of the Week

#04 Maiya Green, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr., G - San Antonio, TX)

Green had a career-high 19 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including a 5-of-5 outing from beyond the arc in JCSU's 73-57 win over St. Augustine's. She also had four assists against SAU. For the week, she averaged 10.5 points per game and helped JCSU to two Southern Division wins.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 vs. St. Augustine's W, 73-57 *

1

1

22

6-6

100.0

5-5

100.0

2-4

50.0

19

Feb 11 vs. Livingstone W, 64-50 *

1

0

10

0-4

0.0

0-1

0.0

2-2

100.0

2

Conference

2

1

32

6-10

60.0

5-6

83.3

4-6

66.7

21

Overall

2

1

32

6-10

60.0

5-6

83.3

4-6

66.7

21

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 vs. St. Augustine's W, 73-57 *

1

1

22

1

1

2

1

0

4

3

1.3

5

0

Feb 11 vs. Livingstone W, 64-50 *

1

0

10

0

0

0

1

0

1

1

1.0

0

0

Conference

2

1

32

1

1

2

2

0

5

4

1.3

5

0

Overall

2

1

32

1

1

2

2

0

5

4

1.3

5

0

Coach of the Week

Darrell Mosley, Lincoln (PA)

Head Coach Mosley coached the Lady Lions to an 82-78 upset win over #5 virginia Union on Saturday, rallying his team from a 13 point defict late in the third quarter to the four point win. Lincoln's 33 4th quarter points against VUU mark the first time this season a CIAA team has scored 30 or more points in a quarter against the Panthers. The 13-point deficit is the largest second half deficit overcome by the Lady Lions this season. For the week, Mosley's teams went 1-1.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

21-2 (.913)

Conference (Pct.)

12-2 (.857)

Streak

Lost 1

Home

10-1

Away

11-1

Neutral

0-0

Full Scores and Schedule »

RECENT GAMES

Jan 25

at Elizabeth City State

W, 64-59

Jan 28

Chowan

L, 79-75

Feb 1

Johnson C. Smith

W, 67-53

Feb 4

Virginia State

W, 60-51

Feb 8

Bowie St.

W, 71-67

Feb 11

at Lincoln (Pa.)

L, 82-78

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia Union

6-2

0.750

12-2

0.857

21-2

0.913

Bowie St.

5-3

0.625

10-4

0.714

18-6

0.750

Chowan

5-3

0.625

8-6

0.571

15-9

0.625

Virginia State

4-3

0.571

8-5

0.615

17-7

0.708

Lincoln (Pa.)

2-6

0.250

4-10

0.286

7-17

0.292

Elizabeth City State

1-6

0.143

3-10

0.231

5-15

0.250

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Johnson C. Smith

7-1

0.875

11-3

0.786

18-6

0.750

Winston-Salem State

6-2

0.750

9-5

0.643

13-11

0.542

Shaw

5-3

0.625

7-7

0.500

10-16

0.385

Livingstone

4-4

0.500

7-7

0.500

12-12

0.500

Fayetteville State

2-6

0.250

4-10

0.286

6-17

0.261

St. Augustine's

0-8

0.000

0-14

0.000

3-23

0.115

WEEK #14 RESULTS

Wed. 8

St. Augustine's

57

Johnson C. Smith

73

Final

Box Score

Livingstone

61

Fayetteville State

69

Final

Box Score

Virginia State

75

Chowan

62

Final

Box Score

Lincoln (Pa.)

60

Elizabeth City State

66

Final

Box Score

Bowie St.

67

Virginia Union

71

Final

Box Score

Winston-Salem State

60

Shaw

66

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Sat. 11

Elizabeth City State

55

Virginia State

58

Final

Box Score

Fayetteville State

69

Winston-Salem State

80

Final

Box Score | Recap

Chowan

47

Bowie St.

50

Final

Box Score | Recap

Virginia Union

78

Lincoln (Pa.)

82

Final

Box Score | Recap

Shaw

79

St. Augustine's

49

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

50

Johnson C. Smith

64

Final

Box Score | Recap

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall

Conference

Offense

Defense

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Virginia Union

23

684-1539

44.4

100-338

29.6

360-531

67.8

18.2

30.9

49.1

16.1

19.1

10.1

5.3

19.6

79.5

2

Chowan

24

645-1732

37.2

107-418

25.6

384-594

64.6

20.0

27.3

47.3

14.3

20.9

13.7

2.5

23.8

74.2

3

Livingstone

23

581-1573

36.9

157-530

29.6

358-525

68.2

16.0

25.3

41.3

13.8

18.3

10.9

1.7

23.7

72.9

4

Johnson C. Smith

24

605-1446

41.8

101-349

28.9

378-552

68.5

14.0

26.5

40.5

15.2

22.0

11.6

2.7

21.2

70.4

5

Shaw

26

551-1412

39.0

172-516

33.3

421-604

69.7

11.2

28.3

39.5

11.4

20.2

6.1

2.3

13.0

65.2

6

Virginia State

24

496-1430

34.7

180-583

30.9

319-488

65.4

14.0

22.6

36.6

13.0

14.9

10.2

1.6

17.5

62.1

7

Winston-Salem State

24

536-1398

38.3

86-302

28.5

308-495

62.2

15.1

29.9

45.0

11.0

22.8

8.5

4.3

18.5

61.1

8

Fayetteville State

23

482-1349

35.7

71-281

25.3

359-533

67.4

14.7

26.2

40.8

11.7

20.8

7.7

3.3

20.6

60.6

9

Bowie St.

24

515-1475

34.9

93-396

23.5

326-510

63.9

17.3

24.2

41.5

8.5

13.2

8.8

2.1

17.0

60.4

10

Lincoln (Pa.)

24

489-1389

35.2

108-379

28.5

349-542

64.4

13.7

24.3

38.0

10.7

18.1

7.0

2.7

18.1

59.8

11

St. Augustine's

25

437-1293

33.8

91-316

28.8

353-497

71.0

8.2

23.2

31.4

8.6

22.7

7.2

1.6

20.8

52.7

12

Elizabeth City State

20

346-1016

34.1

66-254

26.0

166-273

60.8

11.6

20.8

32.4

8.8

20.0

7.9

1.8

17.9

46.2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS PER GAME

#

B Jackson

Virginia Union

18.8

Z Lovette

Livingstone

17.9

N Taylor

Virginia State

16.3

L Walker

Virginia Union

14.7

J Payne

Chowan

14.6

Complete leaders

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

L Walker

Virginia Union

12.1

J Payne

Chowan

11.2

B Maxwell

Shaw

10.4

Z Lovette

Livingstone

9.5

T Daniels

Virginia State

9.0

Complete leaders

FG PCT

#

J Nixon

Elizabeth City State

60.2

K Tate

Winston-Salem State

55.3

J Luckie

Virginia Union

52.7

K Adams

Johnson C. Smith

50.3

B Jackson

Virginia Union

50.0

Complete leaders

3PT PCT

#

B Jones

Fayetteville State

39.7

D Young

Livingstone

38.3

B Jackson

Virginia Union

36.8

E McKinney

Virginia State

36.8

J Brown

Elizabeth City State

34.5

Complete leaders

TOP 20 RANKINGS

Overall

Conference

Shooting:

Game

Season

Minutes

Ball control:

Game

Season

Minutes

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

B Jackson

Virginia Union

18

13

28.0

6.6-13.2

50.0

1.9-5.3

36.8

3.7-4.2

88.0

18.8

2

Z Lovette

Livingstone

23

23

31.8

6.5-14.0

46.4

1.3-4.1

32.6

3.5-4.7

75.0

17.9

3

N Taylor

Virginia State

24

22

34.5

5.5-14.7

37.8

2.2-6.5

33.3

3.1-4.1

75.5

16.3

4

L Walker

Virginia Union

23

23

31.7

5.9-12.3

47.9

0.0-0.1

50.0

2.8-4.9

57.1

14.7

5

J Payne

Chowan

24

19

27.7

4.9-10.8

45.4

0.0-0.2

16.7

4.8-7.0

67.5

14.6

6

K Proctor

Bowie St.

24

23

32.7

4.9-14.4

34.2

2.0-7.2

27.3

2.0-3.0

67.6

13.8

7

J Luckie

Virginia Union

23

22

25.1

4.7-8.8

52.7

0.7-2.0

35.6

3.2-4.3

74.5

13.2

8

B Taylor

Livingstone

16

15

36.3

3.9-12.8

30.4

1.8-6.8

25.7

3.6-4.2

83.8

13.1

9

B Thomas

Johnson C. Smith

23

3

21.2

4.7-10.2

45.7

0.7-2.4

28.6

3.0-3.8

79.5

13.0

10

K Colston

Bowie St.

24

24

34.7

4.6-12.2

38.0

0.6-2.9

21.7

2.9-4.2

69.0

12.8

11

J Brown

Elizabeth City State

18

18

31.1

4.3-12.5

34.7

1.1-3.1

34.5

2.7-3.2

86.0

12.4

12

K Williams

St. Augustine's

25

25

31.8

4.0-9.8

41.4

0.7-2.2

33.3

3.6-4.1

87.4

12.4

13

D Young

Livingstone

22

2

17.2

4.0-10.0

39.4

1.9-4.9

38.3

2.0-3.2

64.3

11.8

14

A Johnson

Virginia Union

23

23

20.7

4.8-10.8

44.2

0.3-1.2

25.9

1.4-2.0

71.7

11.3

15

I Heggins

Shaw

19

14

25.8

4.1-9.5

43.1

0.0-0.3

0.0

3.1-4.9

62.4

11.3

16

A Jones

Johnson C. Smith

22

12

24.0

4.0-10.0

40.2

1.0-4.3

23.4

2.2-3.1

70.6

11.2

17

S Custodio

Shaw

25

21

31.8

2.9-7.8

37.1

0.8-2.6

30.8

4.5-5.8

78.5

11.1

18

T Pendleton

Lincoln (Pa.)

20

16

28.6

3.8-10.7

36.0

0.0-0.5

0.0

3.4-5.6

59.8

11.1

19

D Crenshaw

Chowan

24

3

22.5

4.2-9.8

43.4

0.0-0.0

-

2.1-3.3

63.3

10.6

20

Y Clifton

Fayetteville State

21

11

26.6

3.9-9.4

40.9

0.0-0.3

16.7

2.4-3.5

67.6

10.1

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wed. 15

Johnson C. Smith

Winston-Salem State

5:30 PM

Live stats | Live stats

Shaw

Fayetteville State

5:30 PM

Preview | Live stats | Audio

Chowan

Lincoln (Pa.)

5:30 PM

Elizabeth City State

Virginia Union

5:30 PM

Bowie St.

Virginia State

5:30 PM

St. Augustine's

Livingstone

5:30 PM

Live stats

Sat. 18

Johnson C. Smith

Shaw

2:00 PM

Live stats

Fayetteville State

St. Augustine's

2:00 PM

Winston-Salem State

Livingstone

2:00 PM

Live stats

Virginia Union

Chowan

2:00 PM

Bowie St.

Elizabeth City State

2:00 PM

Virginia State

Lincoln (Pa.)

2:00 PM