CIAA: Weekly Men's CIAA Basketball Report

February 15, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #14
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#3 Ray Anderson, Virginia Union
(Sr., G, 6-3 - Wilimington, DE)
Anderson averaged 22.5 points per game this past week, scoring 23 in VUU's 100-67 win over Bowie State and 22 in VUU's 83-64 win over Lincoln (Pa.). Anderson also grabbed four rebounds against Bowie State and dished out a total of eight assists this past week. He also went 13-for-15 from the free throw line this week, including going 8-of-10 against Bowie State and 5-for-5 against Lincoln.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 vs. Bowie St. W, 100-67 *
1
1
26
7-13
53.8
1-1
100.0
8-10
80.0
23
Feb 11 at Lincoln (Pa.) W, 83-64 *
1
1
30
8-14
57.1
1-2
50.0
5-5
100.0
22
Conference
2
2
56
15-27
55.6
2-3
66.7
13-15
86.7
45
Overall
2
2
56
15-27
55.6
2-3
66.7
13-15
86.7
45
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 vs. Bowie St. W, 100-67 *
1
1
26
2
2
4
0
0
3
5
0.6
2
0
Feb 11 at Lincoln (Pa.) W, 83-64 *
1
1
30
0
1
1
1
0
5
7
0.7
1
1
Conference
2
2
56
2
3
5
1
0
8
12
0.7
3
1
Overall
2
2
56
2
3
5
1
0
8
12
0.7
3
1
NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK
#32 Richard Granberry, Virginia State
(Jr., F, - Chester, PA)
Granberry continues to dominate the court for the Trojans, securing 38 points and 11 rebounds.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 at Chowan W, 62-56 *
1
1
26
8-9
88.9
0-0
-
7-10
70.0
23
Feb 11 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 81-42 *
1
1
24
6-12
50.0
0-0
-
3-4
75.0
15
Conference
2
2
50
14-21
66.7
0-0
-
10-14
71.4
38
Overall
2
2
50
14-21
66.7
0-0
-
10-14
71.4
38
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 at Chowan W, 62-56 *
1
1
26
1
4
5
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
Feb 11 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 81-42 *
1
1
24
1
5
6
2
0
0
0
-
1
0
Conference
2
2
50
2
9
11
4
0
0
0
-
1
0
Overall
2
2
50
2
9
11
4
0
0
0
-
1
0
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State
(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)
Colon continued with his torrid pace and averaged 21.5 points in the Rams 1-1 week. His top performance came against Shaw where he scored 26 points in the Rams road loss.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Feb 8 at Shaw L, 86-72 *
1
0
33
9-18
50.0
7-12
58.3
1-3
33.3
26
Feb 11 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 76-65 *
1
0
22
3-12
25.0
2-6
33.3
9-10
90.0
17
Conference
2
0
55
12-30
40.0
9-18
50.0
10-13
76.9
43
Overall
2
0
55
12-30
40.0
9-18
50.0
10-13
76.9
43
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Feb 8 at Shaw L, 86-72 *
1
0
33
0
3
3
4
0
0
2
0.0
0
0
Feb 11 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 76-65 *
1
0
22
0
0
0
3
0
0
2
0.0
0
0
Conference
2
0
55
0
3
3
7
0
0
4
0.0
0
0
Overall
2
0
55
0
3
3
7
0
0
4
0.0
0
0
COACH OF THE WEEK
Jay Butler, Virginia Union
Head Coach Butler guided VUU to two wins this week. The Panthers defeated Bowie State and Lincoln (Pa.). VUU has now won 21 games for the first time since 2008-09 and have an eight-game winning streak for the first time since 2009-10.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
21-5 (.808)
Conference (Pct.)
13-1 (.929)
Streak
Won 8
Home
10-2
Away
9-3
Neutral
2-0
RECENT GAMES
Jan 25
at Elizabeth City State
W, 82-69
Jan 28
Chowan
W, 70-69
Feb 1
Johnson C. Smith
W, 71-59
Feb 4
Virginia State
W, 90-71
Feb 8
Bowie St.
W, 100-67
Feb 11
at Lincoln (Pa.)
W, 83-64
BASKETBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Virginia Union
7-1
0.875
13-1
0.929
21-5
0.808
Virginia State
7-1
0.875
12-2
0.857
20-4
0.833
Chowan
4-4
0.500
8-6
0.571
15-8
0.652
Bowie St.
3-5
0.375
7-7
0.500
10-14
0.417
Lincoln (Pa.)
2-6
0.250
5-9
0.357
7-17
0.292
Elizabeth City State
1-7
0.125
2-12
0.143
2-20
0.091
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Shaw
6-2
0.750
8-6
0.571
12-12
0.500
Livingstone
5-3
0.625
6-8
0.429
9-15
0.375
Winston-Salem State
4-4
0.500
6-8
0.429
11-13
0.458
Fayetteville State
4-4
0.500
6-8
0.429
10-13
0.435
Johnson C. Smith
3-5
0.375
6-8
0.429
10-14
0.417
St. Augustine's
2-6
0.250
5-9
0.357
11-14
0.440
WEEK #14 RESULTS
Wed. 8
St. Augustine's
61
Johnson C. Smith
66
Final
Box Score
Livingstone
57
Fayetteville State
62
Final
Box Score
Lincoln (Pa.)
66
Elizabeth City State
68
Final
Box Score
Virginia State
62
Chowan
56
Final
Box Score
Bowie St.
67
Virginia Union
100
Final
Box Score
Winston-Salem State
72
Shaw
86
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Sat. 11
Livingstone
84
Johnson C. Smith
77
Final
Box Score
Chowan
63
Bowie St.
74
Final
Box Score | Recap
Shaw
59
St. Augustine's
66
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Virginia Union
83
Lincoln (Pa.)
64
Final
Box Score | Recap
Fayetteville State
65
Winston-Salem State
76
Final
Box Score | Recap
Elizabeth City State
42
Virginia State
81
Final
Box Score
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall | Conference
Offense
Defense
RK
NAME
GP
FG
PCT
3PT
PCT
FT
PCT
OFF
DEF
REB
AST
TO
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
1
Virginia Union
26
784-1635
48.0
112-321
34.9
355-520
68.3
15.4
25.5
41.0
14.8
17.7
8.2
4.1
18.8
78.3
2
Winston-Salem State
24
611-1413
43.2
179-497
36.0
440-657
67.0
11.8
24.1
35.9
9.9
15.0
6.6
2.3
21.2
76.7
3
Chowan
22
584-1252
46.6
157-409
38.4
360-491
73.3
12.0
21.7
33.7
14.0
13.2
7.8
2.0
17.1
76.6
4
Virginia State
24
661-1402
47.1
150-429
35.0
361-554
65.2
12.7
28.0
40.7
17.4
12.6
6.2
3.4
17.5
76.4
5
Livingstone
24
654-1473
44.4
130-394
33.0
379-554
68.4
13.9
26.9
40.8
14.8
16.5
5.7
3.4
21.0
75.7
6
Bowie St.
24
587-1410
41.6
145-399
36.3
453-658
68.8
11.8
23.9
35.7
11.6
14.8
7.2
5.0
22.0
73.8
7
Shaw
24
566-1298
43.6
171-502
34.1
415-580
71.6
10.9
25.4
36.3
11.4
15.8
6.6
4.1
17.8
71.6
8
Johnson C. Smith
24
588-1400
42.0
123-395
31.1
376-532
70.7
12.2
25.5
37.7
14.5
14.6
7.3
2.8
20.0
69.8
9
Elizabeth City State
20
515-1219
42.2
131-399
32.8
229-326
70.2
9.8
21.5
31.3
12.3
12.8
5.9
2.8
19.6
69.5
10
Fayetteville State
23
558-1262
44.2
117-366
32.0
359-566
63.4
10.7
25.3
36.0
12.3
14.5
5.1
3.4
20.0
69.2
11
Lincoln (Pa.)
24
562-1415
39.7
140-435
32.2
396-541
73.2
12.2
24.5
36.8
9.5
15.3
5.0
2.1
20.9
69.2
12
St. Augustine's
25
609-1403
43.4
158-477
33.1
332-521
63.7
11.9
24.8
36.7
12.5
14.2
5.3
3.2
19.6
68.3
PLAYER STATISTICS
Individual Offense Leaders
POINTS PER GAME
#
R Anderson
Virginia Union
18.2
R Colon
Winston-Salem State
17.6
B Bell
Shaw
17.1
A Wilson
Bowie St.
17.0
Q January
St. Augustine's
16.6
REBOUNDS PER GAME
#
Q January
St. Augustine's
10.0
C Williams
Johnson C. Smith
8.1
D Duncan
Livingstone
8.0
R Granberry
Virginia State
7.8
J Davis
Lincoln (Pa.)
7.6
FG PCT
#
J Mitchell
Virginia Union
61.8
J Cassady
Shaw
58.9
Q January
St. Augustine's
58.7
R Granberry
Virginia State
58.3
W Crandell
Winston-Salem State
57.8
3PT PCT
#
K Kuteyi
Chowan
41.9
J Barnes
Winston-Salem State
41.0
D Kelsie
Shaw
40.3
M Haskins
Chowan
40.2
V Young
Lincoln (Pa.)
40.0
SCORING
Points
FG Pt
FT Pt
REBOUNDS
Off Rebounds
Def Rebounds
Total Rebounds
DEFENSE
Blocks
Steals
ASSISTS/TO
Assists
TO
A/TO Ratio
TOP 20 RANKINGS
RK
NAME
GP
GS
MIN/G
FG/G
PCT
3PT/G
PCT
FT/G
PCT
PPG
1
R Anderson
Virginia Union
26
26
33.4
6.7-14.5
46.3
0.8-2.4
35.5
3.8-5.0
76.9
18.2
2
R Colon
Winston-Salem State
24
18
28.3
4.8-11.9
40.2
2.4-6.2
38.9
5.6-6.6
84.9
17.6
3
B Bell
Shaw
19
17
29.2
3.9-11.7
33.3
2.4-7.4
32.9
6.8-8.2
83.9
17.1
4
A Wilson
Bowie St.
24
22
31.2
5.5-13.7
39.8
2.8-7.1
39.2
3.3-4.0
81.4
17.0
5
Q January
St. Augustine's
25
24
32.2
5.8-9.9
58.7
0.0-0.1
33.3
4.9-8.3
59.4
16.6
6
A Gaskins
St. Augustine's
25
21
32.6
6.0-16.0
37.3
2.6-7.5
34.0
1.5-2.6
56.1
16.0
7
R Davis
Johnson C. Smith
24
21
36.2
5.6-14.1
39.8
1.4-4.6
29.7
3.3-3.9
84.9
15.9
8
J Smith
Chowan
22
2
26.2
5.4-10.0
53.9
0.0-0.1
0.0
4.7-6.5
72.2
15.5
9
R Granberry
Virginia State
24
24
25.5
6.0-10.3
58.3
0.0-0.0
-
3.1-5.2
60.5
15.1
10
A Jackson
Winston-Salem State
16
12
26.0
5.0-11.2
44.7
1.8-4.8
36.8
3.2-5.2
61.4
14.9
11
E Edwards
Elizabeth City State
18
12
29.6
5.3-12.8
41.3
2.7-6.7
39.7
1.0-1.3
75.0
14.2
12
W Crandell
Winston-Salem State
24
15
26.1
5.4-9.4
57.8
0.0-0.0
0.0
3.2-5.5
58.3
14.0
13
K Williams
Virginia State
16
16
29.4
5.1-11.8
43.6
1.9-5.0
38.8
1.5-1.8
82.8
13.7
14
M Haskins
Chowan
22
19
33.5
4.5-11.0
41.5
2.4-6.0
40.2
1.9-2.1
87.2
13.4
15
K Kuteyi
Chowan
22
14
27.1
4.5-9.7
46.3
2.4-5.6
41.9
1.8-2.3
80.0
13.2
16
G Williams
Johnson C. Smith
24
20
26.5
4.4-11.0
40.0
1.9-5.5
34.8
2.1-3.2
66.2
12.9
17
J Davis
Lincoln (Pa.)
24
15
28.0
4.3-9.3
46.4
0.0-0.3
14.3
4.0-5.5
74.0
12.8
18
D Duncan
Livingstone
24
22
28.7
5.5-10.8
50.6
0.0-0.2
0.0
1.7-3.0
57.7
12.6
19
J Bryant
Fayetteville State
22
21
28.3
5.0-9.9
50.7
0.0-0.3
14.3
2.1-3.3
63.9
12.1
20
E Moore
Virginia State
24
24
26.7
4.4-9.2
47.5
1.1-3.2
34.2
2.2-3.3
66.3
12.0
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wed. 15
Johnson C. Smith
Winston-Salem State
7:30 PM
Live stats | Live stats
Chowan
Lincoln (Pa.)
7:30 PM
Shaw
Fayetteville State
7:30 PM
Preview | Live stats | Audio
Elizabeth City State
Virginia Union
7:30 PM
St. Augustine's
Livingstone
7:30 PM
Live stats
Bowie St.
Virginia State
7:30 PM
Sat. 18
Winston-Salem State
Livingstone
4:00 PM
Live stats
Johnson C. Smith
Shaw
4:00 PM
Live stats
Fayetteville State
St. Augustine's
4:00 PM
Bowie St.
Elizabeth City State
4:00 PM
Virginia Union
Chowan
4:00 PM
Virginia State
Lincoln (Pa.)
4:00 PM