CIAA: Weekly Men's CIAA Basketball Report

February 15, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #14

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#3 Ray Anderson, Virginia Union

(Sr., G, 6-3 - Wilimington, DE)

Anderson averaged 22.5 points per game this past week, scoring 23 in VUU's 100-67 win over Bowie State and 22 in VUU's 83-64 win over Lincoln (Pa.). Anderson also grabbed four rebounds against Bowie State and dished out a total of eight assists this past week. He also went 13-for-15 from the free throw line this week, including going 8-of-10 against Bowie State and 5-for-5 against Lincoln.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 vs. Bowie St. W, 100-67 *

1

1

26

7-13

53.8

1-1

100.0

8-10

80.0

23

Feb 11 at Lincoln (Pa.) W, 83-64 *

1

1

30

8-14

57.1

1-2

50.0

5-5

100.0

22

Conference

2

2

56

15-27

55.6

2-3

66.7

13-15

86.7

45

Overall

2

2

56

15-27

55.6

2-3

66.7

13-15

86.7

45

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 vs. Bowie St. W, 100-67 *

1

1

26

2

2

4

0

0

3

5

0.6

2

0

Feb 11 at Lincoln (Pa.) W, 83-64 *

1

1

30

0

1

1

1

0

5

7

0.7

1

1

Conference

2

2

56

2

3

5

1

0

8

12

0.7

3

1

Overall

2

2

56

2

3

5

1

0

8

12

0.7

3

1

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

#32 Richard Granberry, Virginia State

(Jr., F, - Chester, PA)

Granberry continues to dominate the court for the Trojans, securing 38 points and 11 rebounds.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 at Chowan W, 62-56 *

1

1

26

8-9

88.9

0-0

-

7-10

70.0

23

Feb 11 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 81-42 *

1

1

24

6-12

50.0

0-0

-

3-4

75.0

15

Conference

2

2

50

14-21

66.7

0-0

-

10-14

71.4

38

Overall

2

2

50

14-21

66.7

0-0

-

10-14

71.4

38

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 at Chowan W, 62-56 *

1

1

26

1

4

5

2

0

0

0

-

0

0

Feb 11 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 81-42 *

1

1

24

1

5

6

2

0

0

0

-

1

0

Conference

2

2

50

2

9

11

4

0

0

0

-

1

0

Overall

2

2

50

2

9

11

4

0

0

0

-

1

0

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State

(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)

Colon continued with his torrid pace and averaged 21.5 points in the Rams 1-1 week. His top performance came against Shaw where he scored 26 points in the Rams road loss.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Feb 8 at Shaw L, 86-72 *

1

0

33

9-18

50.0

7-12

58.3

1-3

33.3

26

Feb 11 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 76-65 *

1

0

22

3-12

25.0

2-6

33.3

9-10

90.0

17

Conference

2

0

55

12-30

40.0

9-18

50.0

10-13

76.9

43

Overall

2

0

55

12-30

40.0

9-18

50.0

10-13

76.9

43

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Feb 8 at Shaw L, 86-72 *

1

0

33

0

3

3

4

0

0

2

0.0

0

0

Feb 11 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 76-65 *

1

0

22

0

0

0

3

0

0

2

0.0

0

0

Conference

2

0

55

0

3

3

7

0

0

4

0.0

0

0

Overall

2

0

55

0

3

3

7

0

0

4

0.0

0

0

COACH OF THE WEEK

Jay Butler, Virginia Union

Head Coach Butler guided VUU to two wins this week. The Panthers defeated Bowie State and Lincoln (Pa.). VUU has now won 21 games for the first time since 2008-09 and have an eight-game winning streak for the first time since 2009-10.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

21-5 (.808)

Conference (Pct.)

13-1 (.929)

Streak

Won 8

Home

10-2

Away

9-3

Neutral

2-0

RECENT GAMES

Jan 25

at Elizabeth City State

W, 82-69

Jan 28

Chowan

W, 70-69

Feb 1

Johnson C. Smith

W, 71-59

Feb 4

Virginia State

W, 90-71

Feb 8

Bowie St.

W, 100-67

Feb 11

at Lincoln (Pa.)

W, 83-64

BASKETBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia Union

7-1

0.875

13-1

0.929

21-5

0.808

Virginia State

7-1

0.875

12-2

0.857

20-4

0.833

Chowan

4-4

0.500

8-6

0.571

15-8

0.652

Bowie St.

3-5

0.375

7-7

0.500

10-14

0.417

Lincoln (Pa.)

2-6

0.250

5-9

0.357

7-17

0.292

Elizabeth City State

1-7

0.125

2-12

0.143

2-20

0.091

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Shaw

6-2

0.750

8-6

0.571

12-12

0.500

Livingstone

5-3

0.625

6-8

0.429

9-15

0.375

Winston-Salem State

4-4

0.500

6-8

0.429

11-13

0.458

Fayetteville State

4-4

0.500

6-8

0.429

10-13

0.435

Johnson C. Smith

3-5

0.375

6-8

0.429

10-14

0.417

St. Augustine's

2-6

0.250

5-9

0.357

11-14

0.440

WEEK #14 RESULTS

Wed. 8

St. Augustine's

61

Johnson C. Smith

66

Final

Box Score

Livingstone

57

Fayetteville State

62

Final

Box Score

Lincoln (Pa.)

66

Elizabeth City State

68

Final

Box Score

Virginia State

62

Chowan

56

Final

Box Score

Bowie St.

67

Virginia Union

100

Final

Box Score

Winston-Salem State

72

Shaw

86

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Sat. 11

Livingstone

84

Johnson C. Smith

77

Final

Box Score

Chowan

63

Bowie St.

74

Final

Box Score | Recap

Shaw

59

St. Augustine's

66

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Virginia Union

83

Lincoln (Pa.)

64

Final

Box Score | Recap

Fayetteville State

65

Winston-Salem State

76

Final

Box Score | Recap

Elizabeth City State

42

Virginia State

81

Final

Box Score

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall | Conference

Offense

Defense

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Virginia Union

26

784-1635

48.0

112-321

34.9

355-520

68.3

15.4

25.5

41.0

14.8

17.7

8.2

4.1

18.8

78.3

2

Winston-Salem State

24

611-1413

43.2

179-497

36.0

440-657

67.0

11.8

24.1

35.9

9.9

15.0

6.6

2.3

21.2

76.7

3

Chowan

22

584-1252

46.6

157-409

38.4

360-491

73.3

12.0

21.7

33.7

14.0

13.2

7.8

2.0

17.1

76.6

4

Virginia State

24

661-1402

47.1

150-429

35.0

361-554

65.2

12.7

28.0

40.7

17.4

12.6

6.2

3.4

17.5

76.4

5

Livingstone

24

654-1473

44.4

130-394

33.0

379-554

68.4

13.9

26.9

40.8

14.8

16.5

5.7

3.4

21.0

75.7

6

Bowie St.

24

587-1410

41.6

145-399

36.3

453-658

68.8

11.8

23.9

35.7

11.6

14.8

7.2

5.0

22.0

73.8

7

Shaw

24

566-1298

43.6

171-502

34.1

415-580

71.6

10.9

25.4

36.3

11.4

15.8

6.6

4.1

17.8

71.6

8

Johnson C. Smith

24

588-1400

42.0

123-395

31.1

376-532

70.7

12.2

25.5

37.7

14.5

14.6

7.3

2.8

20.0

69.8

9

Elizabeth City State

20

515-1219

42.2

131-399

32.8

229-326

70.2

9.8

21.5

31.3

12.3

12.8

5.9

2.8

19.6

69.5

10

Fayetteville State

23

558-1262

44.2

117-366

32.0

359-566

63.4

10.7

25.3

36.0

12.3

14.5

5.1

3.4

20.0

69.2

11

Lincoln (Pa.)

24

562-1415

39.7

140-435

32.2

396-541

73.2

12.2

24.5

36.8

9.5

15.3

5.0

2.1

20.9

69.2

12

St. Augustine's

25

609-1403

43.4

158-477

33.1

332-521

63.7

11.9

24.8

36.7

12.5

14.2

5.3

3.2

19.6

68.3

PLAYER STATISTICS

Individual Offense Leaders

POINTS PER GAME

#

R Anderson

Virginia Union

18.2

R Colon

Winston-Salem State

17.6

B Bell

Shaw

17.1

A Wilson

Bowie St.

17.0

Q January

St. Augustine's

16.6

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

Q January

St. Augustine's

10.0

C Williams

Johnson C. Smith

8.1

D Duncan

Livingstone

8.0

R Granberry

Virginia State

7.8

J Davis

Lincoln (Pa.)

7.6

FG PCT

#

J Mitchell

Virginia Union

61.8

J Cassady

Shaw

58.9

Q January

St. Augustine's

58.7

R Granberry

Virginia State

58.3

W Crandell

Winston-Salem State

57.8

3PT PCT

#

K Kuteyi

Chowan

41.9

J Barnes

Winston-Salem State

41.0

D Kelsie

Shaw

40.3

M Haskins

Chowan

40.2

V Young

Lincoln (Pa.)

40.0

SCORING

Points

FG Pt

FT Pt

REBOUNDS

Off Rebounds

Def Rebounds

Total Rebounds

DEFENSE

Blocks

Steals

ASSISTS/TO

Assists

TO

A/TO Ratio

Player Stats by Team

Bowie St.

Chowan

Sortable Team Stats

Elizabeth City State

Fayetteville State

Points

Johnson C. Smith

Lincoln (Pa.)

FG Pt

Livingstone

Shaw

Rebounds

St. Augustine's

Virginia State

Virginia Union

Winston-Salem State

TOP 20 RANKINGS

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

R Anderson

Virginia Union

26

26

33.4

6.7-14.5

46.3

0.8-2.4

35.5

3.8-5.0

76.9

18.2

2

R Colon

Winston-Salem State

24

18

28.3

4.8-11.9

40.2

2.4-6.2

38.9

5.6-6.6

84.9

17.6

3

B Bell

Shaw

19

17

29.2

3.9-11.7

33.3

2.4-7.4

32.9

6.8-8.2

83.9

17.1

4

A Wilson

Bowie St.

24

22

31.2

5.5-13.7

39.8

2.8-7.1

39.2

3.3-4.0

81.4

17.0

5

Q January

St. Augustine's

25

24

32.2

5.8-9.9

58.7

0.0-0.1

33.3

4.9-8.3

59.4

16.6

6

A Gaskins

St. Augustine's

25

21

32.6

6.0-16.0

37.3

2.6-7.5

34.0

1.5-2.6

56.1

16.0

7

R Davis

Johnson C. Smith

24

21

36.2

5.6-14.1

39.8

1.4-4.6

29.7

3.3-3.9

84.9

15.9

8

J Smith

Chowan

22

2

26.2

5.4-10.0

53.9

0.0-0.1

0.0

4.7-6.5

72.2

15.5

9

R Granberry

Virginia State

24

24

25.5

6.0-10.3

58.3

0.0-0.0

-

3.1-5.2

60.5

15.1

10

A Jackson

Winston-Salem State

16

12

26.0

5.0-11.2

44.7

1.8-4.8

36.8

3.2-5.2

61.4

14.9

11

E Edwards

Elizabeth City State

18

12

29.6

5.3-12.8

41.3

2.7-6.7

39.7

1.0-1.3

75.0

14.2

12

W Crandell

Winston-Salem State

24

15

26.1

5.4-9.4

57.8

0.0-0.0

0.0

3.2-5.5

58.3

14.0

13

K Williams

Virginia State

16

16

29.4

5.1-11.8

43.6

1.9-5.0

38.8

1.5-1.8

82.8

13.7

14

M Haskins

Chowan

22

19

33.5

4.5-11.0

41.5

2.4-6.0

40.2

1.9-2.1

87.2

13.4

15

K Kuteyi

Chowan

22

14

27.1

4.5-9.7

46.3

2.4-5.6

41.9

1.8-2.3

80.0

13.2

16

G Williams

Johnson C. Smith

24

20

26.5

4.4-11.0

40.0

1.9-5.5

34.8

2.1-3.2

66.2

12.9

17

J Davis

Lincoln (Pa.)

24

15

28.0

4.3-9.3

46.4

0.0-0.3

14.3

4.0-5.5

74.0

12.8

18

D Duncan

Livingstone

24

22

28.7

5.5-10.8

50.6

0.0-0.2

0.0

1.7-3.0

57.7

12.6

19

J Bryant

Fayetteville State

22

21

28.3

5.0-9.9

50.7

0.0-0.3

14.3

2.1-3.3

63.9

12.1

20

E Moore

Virginia State

24

24

26.7

4.4-9.2

47.5

1.1-3.2

34.2

2.2-3.3

66.3

12.0

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wed. 15

Johnson C. Smith

Winston-Salem State

7:30 PM

Live stats | Live stats

Chowan

Lincoln (Pa.)

7:30 PM

Shaw

Fayetteville State

7:30 PM

Preview | Live stats | Audio

Elizabeth City State

Virginia Union

7:30 PM

St. Augustine's

Livingstone

7:30 PM

Live stats

Bowie St.

Virginia State

7:30 PM

Sat. 18

Winston-Salem State

Livingstone

4:00 PM

Live stats

Johnson C. Smith

Shaw

4:00 PM

Live stats

Fayetteville State

St. Augustine's

4:00 PM

Bowie St.

Elizabeth City State

4:00 PM

Virginia Union

Chowan

4:00 PM

Virginia State

Lincoln (Pa.)

4:00 PM