JOHNSON C. SMITH: Green Named CIAA Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week

Maiya Green Named CIAA Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week



Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Johnson C. Smith University freshman Maiya Green has been named the CIAA Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week the league announced on Wednesday.



Green, from San Antonio, Tex., had a career-high 19 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including a 5-of-5 outing from beyond the arc in JCSU's 73-57 win over St. Augustine's. She also had four assists against SAU. For the week, she averaged 10.5 points per game and helped JCSU to two Southern Division wins.



This marks the first weekly award for Green and the fourth rookie of the week honor earned by JCSU players this season. Teammate Malia Rivers (Pageland, S.C.) has earned the honors three times this season.







K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

Johnson C. Smith University