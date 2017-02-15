CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Bucky Dent to Meet Fans at BB&T Ballpark June 28th

Bucky Dent to Meet Fans at BB&T Ballpark on June 28th

1978 World Series Hero Will Also Visit Levine Cancer Institute While in Charlotte

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Three-time American League All-Star Bucky Dent will meet fans and sign autographs at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28th as part of the 2017 Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series. Throughout the 2017 season, fans can expect a wide array of celebrities and legendary baseball players at BB&T Ballpark presented by Harris Teeter & Gain.



Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28th and all fans will have a chance to meet the 1978 World Series MVP before the team’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians). Dent, who will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch, briefly played for the Clippers in 1984 when the team was affiliated with the Yankees. Three years later, Dent managed the Clippers to a 77-63 record (1987). He managed the Clippers for a total of six seasons (1987-1989, & 2003-2005) and compiled an overall record of 452-408.



Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 1970 draft (sixth overall), Dent played 12 seasons in the majors with the White Sox (1973-1976), Yankees (1977-1982), Texas Rangers (1982-1983), and the Kansas City Royals (1984). A two-time World Series winner with the Yankees (1977-1978), Dent is most remembered for his three-run home run in the 1978 American League East Division tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox. Later that year, Dent hit .417 in the 1978 World Series and helped lead the Yankees to a World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. For his efforts during the series, Dent was rewarded with the 1978 World Series Most Valuable Player Award.



On the morning of his appearance at BB&T Ballpark on June 28th, Dent will continue to honor the work of his late wife, Marianne, and will make a special visit to the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte. Marianne Dent was diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2014 and created “Embraced With Love”. In a little over a year, “Embraced With Love” has given out approximately 1,000 blankets to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tradition Never Ends!





