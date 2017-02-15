Pageland native and husband helping Iraqi forces fight ISIS in Mosul

The images of war raging in a far away land aren't simply ones flashing across a TV screen for Noelle and Sky Barkley - their eyes have seen the inhumanity of the Islamic State first hand.

"You start seeing children with shrapnel in their bodies, women burned up, men screaming and crying over their loved ones," Sky said.

Not doing anything wasn't an option for the couple. Late last year, the pair left comfort behind to join the "Free Burma Rangers," an aid group working with Iraqi forces in the fierce battle to take Mosul back from Islamic State control.

Sky, who formerly served as a Marine in the Middle East, now works as a Medic in Mosul. Iraq's second largest city has been decimated by fighting and civilian casualties in recent months.

"They've been oppressed by this evil regime and there is no other word for it but evil and the Iraqis have had a long hard fight back," Sky said.

Noelle's hometown of Pageland, South Carolina could not be further from Mosul. The scenes that they witness there every day are hard for many of us to imagine. But the two agree the cause is something they're willing to die for.

"It is. If that's what it means to be obedient to God and to glorify him then I will lay down my life for that," Sky said.

Compassion is this couple's tactic as they wage war against the culture of hatred ISIS has created.

"ISIS takes away the opportunity to be just that, children. For two years they've lived under a regime that forces them to learn how to fight, that teaches them about IED making," he said.

But in the middle of explosions and uncertainty, Noelle says they've also encountered kindness from the Iraqi people who she believes doesn't get enough credit in this battle.

"Every single day, the Iraqis are fighting and dying to try to defeat ISIS. If it's not kept at bay there, if it's not finished there. It will come here," she said.

The Barkley's were supposed to stay in Iraq for a few months. Now, when the return, they'll likely only come home again when ISIS is defeated. And what some may call crazy, the couple calls their calling.

"How often do people not take a chance at life because they're worried about their comfort or because we are afraid? We miss out on some of the best things in life because we make decisions based on those things," Sky said.

Sky will return to Iraq in five days. Noelle is scheduled to follow him in March.

