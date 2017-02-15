Crime Stoppers: Bank robber tries to open account

Not many bank robbers introduce themselves and say they want to open an account. But as cordial as it started, one crook ended his bank heist at SouthPark with an ominous threat.

When the Aquesta bank branch at SouthPark opened at 9 a.m., a man walked into the front office.

"He actually tells them he wants to open up an account," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

The man shakes hands with the bankers. "And he tells them, 'my name is Craig,'" the detective said.

The robber sat down, then said, "Act normal. Give me all the money."

Clearly this "Craig" had the element of surprise.

"First thing in the morning, you're not expecting someone to rob the bank," Detective Roddey said.

With his gun pulled out, "Craig" marched the employees over to the teller counter. We got a good look at his face there as the teller filled his bag with cash.

"He actually tells them he wants more and the lady was like, 'this was all there was in here,'" Roddey said.

Before he leaves, he holds three employees at gunpoint.

"He tells them, give me the tapes."

But the manager said they don't use video tape, so "Craig" asked for the hard drives. The manager then told him they don't have hard drives, "it's all wireless."

"And after that [the robber] says, 'OK, give me your ID's," Roddey said.

And why would he want the bank employees' ID cards?

"Because he told them, 'if you guys give a great description of me, I will have somebody come visit you at your house.'"

That's quite a threat - and a serious one. Only one employee had his ID on him and dropped it in the bag.

"I'm quite sure the employee that was able to produce an ID, I'm quite sure he's shook up," Roddey said.

When the robber left, the employees locked the doors until police arrived. They didn't see where "Craig" went.

He's described as standing about 6'1" tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with the word, "Rocawear" - a clothing brand - on it.

If you know who he is and want to earn reward money without leaving your name, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Let's get Craig an account in the local lockup.

