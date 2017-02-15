Bounce Scholar of the Week: Gedber Hernandez-Murillo

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Gedber Hernandez-Murillo, a 3rd grader at Ashley Park.

Gedber is an 8-year-old. His favorite subject in school is math. He particularly loves to work on his multiplication tables! He says, “I like to work on times because it helps me solve problems faster!”

The Bounce scholar is also an athlete. He likes to play soccer. His favorite team is Barcelona and his favorite player is Lionel Messi.

Gedber is a lover of animals as well. His favorite animals are horses and dogs. He hopes to one day have a shepherd/husky mix to call his very own.

When asked what he wanted the world to know, Gedber said, “I want the world to know that I am a kind person, and that I want the rest of the world to be kind.”

Gedber’s teacher agrees that he is a kind person. Every morning, he greets her with a hug and a smile. He is also helpful to his classmates and is extremely thoughtful. When a friend is in need, Gedber is always there to help in whatever way he can.

Gedber is an exemplary student and an all around amazing kiddo.

