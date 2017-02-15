Armed robbery and burglary reported on Catawba College campus

Salisbury Police are investigating two incidents at the same dorm on the campus of Catawba College.

According to the report, a 19-year-old student reported that someone had entered her room at Stanback Hall, ransacking the room and taking various items, including laptop computers, luggage, and other items. The report was made on Tuesday at 2:54 am.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a 19-year-old male student reported that he and his roommate were robbed at gunpoint in the same dorm. Electronics, id's, and credit cards were among the items taken.

Police have not released any additional details on the cases, but a Catawba College official told WBTV that on Wednesday morning two suspects entered Stanback through a door that had not been properly secured.

One of the suspects did have a gun, according to the official.

Salisbury Police responded, taking the report, and searching the dorm and grounds before determining that the suspects were no longer on campus.

A notice was sent out to alert students about the incidents.

Both cases remain under investigation.

Between 2013 and 2015 Catawba College Public Safety noted that there were two reported robberies just off campus and no such incidents on campus.

There were 56 burglaries reported as having happened on campus property or in a residence hall between 2013 and 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.