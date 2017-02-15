Man claims he was 'roughed up' by Clover police officer

Twenty-year-old Antonio McCray has filed a complaint against an officer with the Clover Police Department. SLED is now investigating the alleged misconduct.

The Clover Police Chief confirmed Officer J.L. Polson is the officer in question. The chief said Polson has been on the force for about two years and he's never had trouble from him.

McCray claims Polson picked him up on an outstanding warrant on February 7. The 20-year-old told WBTV this is the third run-in with Polson.

"For him this has been personal, since like 2015. He does this a lot to me," McCray said.

McCray said Polson has never put his hands on him during those encounters. He has been in trouble before for possession of marijuana. He admits every time he sees the officer he talks back him, which is what he said happened when he got into the patrol car on February 7.

"I started talking junk to him," McCray said. "He started talking junk back to me. Saying, like, he wanted - if I chose the time and the place - he would try to fight me. And then he said he wished I would have run so he could taze me."

McCray said things escalated when both arrived at the jail.

"Looked him right in the eyes and he punched me in the throat," he said. "So I got back up, walked again and he kicked me in the groin. Grabs me by my hoodie, slings me all the way across to the other side of the room back to the door, and I fell pretty hard."

He said now he is having a hard time sleeping because of a possible head injury when he was allegedly getting roughed up.

"When I hit the ground I hit my head," he said. "Bounced on my shoulder and I bounced on my head the same time."

McCray has filed a complaint. While it is being reviewed, surveillance video is being looked at as well. Cameras were rolling inside the jail at the time of the alleged misconduct. York County deputies saw the video and handed it to the York County Sheriff. The sheriff then alerted the Clover police chief.

McCray's mother is grateful deputies turned over the surveillance video.

"They are upholding the law by serving and protecting and not brutally abusing their authority," Elanda McCray said.

SLED is taking the lead on the investigation. There is no word when it will be complete.

"I want to see him off the force," Elanda McCray said. "I don't think he is capable of being a police officer if he can't restrain his temper."

The Clover chief said Polson is now on desk duty, and on leave without pay. The chief thought it would be best to have Polson on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.

The family said they find that disturbing and hope the investigation will be complete soon.

