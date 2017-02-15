Two injured in crash on I-85 in Rowan County

Two people were hurt in a crash on I-85 in Rowan County Wednesday.

The wreck happened just after 5:30 p.m. on southbound I-85 at Mile Marker 72, between Peeler and Peach Orchard Roads. Troopers at the scene said the two people injured are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

No names or possible charges have been released.

