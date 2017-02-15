WBTV Sports Overtime: Great season for the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team

After years of struggling, the girls basketball team at Central Cabarrus is having one of their best seasons ever at 22-3 and are a strong contender for the 3A State Title.

Led by the outstanding one-two punch of Mahaley Holit and Elanna Peay, the Vikings are in the midst of their first winning season since 2006-07.

But this team is more than just Holit and Peay and that may be the biggest reason, they have finally turned the corner.

For more on Central, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

