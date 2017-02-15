Teen girl killed, two women injured in crash following shooting in Charlotte

A teen girl was killed and two other women were seriously injured in a vehicle crash that police say stemmed from a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m. when a person was shot in the 3600 block of Arklow Road. Police say three people suspected of being involved in a shooting - 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance, 20-year-old Michelle Carlina Morales, and 22-year-old Kristin Renee Bradley, who was driving - sped away from the scene in a Honda Civic.

Police said the shooting victim's father followed the trio in a separate vehicle. The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

When the victim's father followed the Honda Civic onto W.T. Harris Boulevard, the Honda reportedly started going at a high rate of speed and Bradley lost control of the vehicle.

The Honda then slid off the road, struck several trees and rolled onto its side.

Vance, who was in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bradley and Morales were taken to an area hospital with very serious injuries. Their current conditions or possible charges have not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

