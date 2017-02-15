East Lincoln head coach Mike Byus announces his retirement

After 30 years of coaching, Mike Byus announced his retirement today.

"It's just time," said coach Byus in a phone call with WBTV Sports.

He spent the last 12 years as the head coach of East Lincoln where he led the Mustangs to state titles in 2012 and 2014.

During his time at East, he won 134 games and the Mustangs never had a losing season.

Before coming to East, Byus spent 5 years at Robbinsville as the head football coach and spent 8 years at Athens Drive in Raleigh.

In his career, he has record of 210-104.

Coach Byus feels there are some young coaches ready to take over the program.

But another major reason he is leaving is Byus has not gotten a pay raise in 12 years.

"I love this job, I love the kids," said Byus. "You can't beat this job. I can no longer do this financially."

Coach also served as the school's athletic director.

Some of his best memories of being at East Lincoln include the 2 seasons the Mustangs went undefeated in 2012 and 2014.

But his most memorable moment came shortly after winning the 2A state title in 2012 in Winston-Salem and jumping the wall to go hug his mother.

