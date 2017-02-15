Dad accused of hiring transport company to kidnap son in Iredell County

Four people police say were hired to kidnap a young Iredell County boy were arrested in Virginia. The boy's father is wanted for allegedly hiring the group.

The incident started Wednesday when deputies were called to the area of West Iredell Circle, in western Iredell County, for a possible kidnapping. Someone called 911 after they saw four or five people in a blue mini-van and a brown SUV taking the boy by force at the house next door, according to the report.

The caller told deputies the people "put some type of restraints on the juvenile and forced him into the van, then drove away toward Old Mountain Rd."

The caller said they could hear the victim yelling at the people to let go of him.

Investigators made contact with the boy's family and learned that the victim’s father, Rickey David Thomas Jr from Massachusetts, had gone to West Iredell High School earlier in the day with four other people trying to locate the boy.

Thomas and the group were driving a blue mini-van and a brown SUV with out of state tags.

Detectives were able to get the tag number from security footage and found it to be a license plate issued from Maine. A broadcast was then sent out to Law Enforcement across the country.

A short time later, the vehicle and four occupants were stopped by Virginia State Police. The boy was also in the van, and was placed in the custody of Virginia Department of Social Services.

After interviewing the group, investigators determined Thomas had "hired a transport company to forcefully take his son away from family members in Iredell and take him back to Massachusetts."

Deputies said the hired transport personnel, along with Thomas, forced their way into the boy’s home. Once he was restrained, the report states, "it appears the father left for the airport leaving his child with the others to drive back to Massachusetts."

Virginia authorities reportedly found plastic zip ties inside the mini-van that are believed to have been used restrain the boy.

The four people in the van - Lorraine Colpitts, Michael Warman, Tony Winslow, and Mickey Mitton - are all charged with felony restraint and felony breaking and entering.

Thomas had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon. He has warrants for conspiracy to commit felony restraint and felony breaking and entering.

The four arrested are facing extradition back to NC to face their charges.

