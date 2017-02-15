Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd performs during CROCK FEST at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform the free Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

“We can’t wait to get to rocking with all the race fans,” lead singer Johnny Van Zant said in a statement announcing the band’s performance.

“This is going to be one of the coolest concerts we’ll play all year,” he said. “It’s not often that you get the chance to perform before something as true-blue American as the Coca-Cola 600. Everybody had better be ready because it’s going to get wild.”

The 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform hits including the Southern rock anthems “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” for Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders on the Pit Party stage on pit road.

The Pit Party also will include games and driver appearances. The Lynyrd Skynyrd concert will be shown on the giant Speedway TV. Pit pass and driver intro pass buyers will have stage-area infield access.

Tickets and details: http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/.