Six injured after school bus, daycare van collide in SE Charlotte

Six people were injured in an accident involving a school bus and a daycare bus in southeast Charlotte.

From Sky3 is appears a school bus was rear-ended by a daycare bus. The accident happened along Monroe Road at Conference Drive Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. This is in front of East Mecklenburg High School.

According to medical officials, one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-University and five others were treated on scene for minor injuries.

An official from KinderCare Learning Centers said a Charlotte-area daycare was involved in the crash during the afternoon bus run. Paramedics and police responded quickly and examined the children. None of the children were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

"Our teachers called each child’s family to let them know about the accident," the KinderCare official said. "Some children returned to our center while others went home with their parents.We’re grateful to the Charlotte paramedics and police for their quick response."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.