Firefighters in Kannapolis honored

The Kannapolis Fire Department recently held its annual Awards and Appreciation Banquet at the Laureate Center in the Kannapolis City Hall, according to a press release provided by the City of Kannapolis.

More than 260 fire personnel, family members, and guests attended the event.

Top honors were given to Senior Captain Greg Summitt; recipient of the “Larry C. Phillips Fire Officer of the Year” Award and Senior Firefighter Stephen Overcash; recipient of the “Danny E. Scott Firefighter of the Year” Award. Retired Kannapolis Fire Chief Phillips assisted with the presentation of these awards.

Senior Captain Summitt is a nine year veteran of the fire department and has served as a Captain for four years. He serves as a Training Captain and as a member of the Special Operations Team. He is currently assigned to Ladder 14, C Shift.

Senior Firefighter Overcash has been with Kannapolis Fire Department for four years and is currently assigned to Engine 31 in the Royal Oaks area. “Both of these individuals are highly respected by others in the department as is shown by their selection for these awards by their peers,” stated Emergency Services Chief, Tracy Winecoff.

An official badge pinning ceremony was conducted to honor new firefighter recruit class graduates and those promoted during the past year including:

Recruit Class Graduates - Jeremi Carter, Cody Harrison, Tyler Karriker, Michael Lanning, Jonathan McCaskil, Kris Reeder

Promotions:

Senior Firefighters - Dan Brown, Don Gray, Daniel Jenkins, Ben Preddy

Engineer - Blake Overcash, Clay Sellers

Senior Engineers - Ashley Armstrong, Jonathan Corriher

Captains- Chris Barbee, Scott Smith, Luke Osborne

Senior Captains- Craig Miller, Chris Morris, Greg Summitt

During the evening Kannapolis Fire Chief Ernie Hiers commented, “It is an honor to work with these dedicated men and women and I appreciate what they do daily to provide excellent fire and emergency services to our citizens.”

