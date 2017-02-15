Possible homicide suspect arrested after police chase, crash in west Charlotte

A man was arrested Wednesday after a brief police chase and crash. Officers say the man is a possible suspect in a homicide investigation.

Wednesday afternoon police attempted to pull over a Chrysler 300 on Freedom Drive near Morehead Street because they believed the driver was connected to a homicide investigation. The driver wouldn't stop and led the officers toward Wilkinson Boulevard.

Officers then laid out stop sticks further down Wilkinson Blvd. Police said the driver of the suspect car tried to swerve around the sticks and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the parking lot of Restaurant Depot near Hargrove Avenue.

The driver was placed under arrest taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Officials said a gun was also located at the scene.

Police have not released the man's name or said what homicide investigation they believe he is connected to.

There is no word on possible charges.

