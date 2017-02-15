Woman in drug roundup facing charges of having weapon of mass destruction

Catawba County Sheriff deputies found a pipe bomb while looking for a woman Wednesday in a roundup of suspected drug dealers.

"Operation M-80" is an effort to get 72 people who have been indicted off the streets. Deputies fanned out across the county before dawn hoping to catch suspects off-guard.

At a mobile home in Conover, where they suspected a woman they wanted was staying, they could hear noise inside but the person would not come to the door. Deputies then made their way in.

As they arrested the woman inside they noticed something suspicious in the bedroom. A closer look showed what appeared to be a pipe bomb. Experts from the bomb squad in Gaston County came to the scene and rendered it harmless.

Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid said it is evidence of what his deputies can face during operations like this one.

"It was definitely a working bomb," Reid said.

Rebecca Lynne Rose is now charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Authorities still don't know what the bomb was destined for. As that investigation began, the roundup continued.

Two dozen people had been picked up by mid-afternoon out of 72 who were named in indictments.

"We will get them all, eventually," said Reid.

Most of those brought in denied any involvement in drugs despite indictments alleging they sold illegal substances to undercover officers. Reid said charges mostly involve cocaine, crack and heroin.

One woman, Echo Camp, admitted to WBTV that she sold drugs and also said she was pregnant. When asked why she would sell drugs while pregnant, she responded, "Good money."

Officials said that is why it is so difficult to put a dent in the illegal trade. Roundups do help, said the sheriff, and more are expected in the coming months.

"There is already one in the works," he said.?

