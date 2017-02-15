Students turning to GoFundMe to raise money for college

Thousands of college students are turning to online fundraising websites in an effort to get enough money to pay their expenses.

Wednesday, GoFundMe released a study that shows more than 130,000 campaigns for education expenses, including tuition, have been started on the site since 2014. Nationwide, the campaigns have raised more than $60 million for prospective students.

"Each and every day, we see students create campaigns to buy books and computers, pay for their room and board, and chip away at their tuition bills," GoFundMe officials said.

According to College Board, in 2016-17 the average published tuition and fee prices for in-state students at public four-year institutions in North Carolina were $7,203 a year in North Carolina and $12,192 a year in South Carolina.

In fact, North Carolina ranked No. 8 in the country for the most money raised for college expenses through GoFundMe. There have been 5,162 campaigns started since 2014, which raised $1.9 million.

In South Carolina, 1,831 campaigns have been set up for college expenses, raising more than $767,000 for students.

"As college costs continue to rise and students continue to accumulate more and more debt, it’s important to remember that there are folks out there who want to help," GoFundMe officials said. "Not only can friends, family members, and people in your social networks donate to your campaign, there are thousands of alumni and other organizations looking to lend a helping hand."

Students in California have raised the most money for college expenses, starting more than 15,000 campaigns and raising more than $8.3 million since 2014.

