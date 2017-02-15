Molly's Kids: Meet Lauren Hawking

Anne Hawking has three kids under the age of three. That is not a typo. Lauren is the oldest.

This little Charlotte fighter was born with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and legally blind. She was not expected to live due to severe pulmonary insufficiency.

But she did. As she keeps powering through, her mom and dad have since had Graham, who is 22 months old, and Caleb, who is three weeks.

All of that sounds like SuperWoman, but talk with Anne and she brushes off the intensity. She admits Lauren is a lot to handle… this sweet girl has gone into cardiac arrest and had respiratory failure… she needs assistance to walk, is completely dependent on her family and is virtually non-verbal… but Anne says she willingly stopped her out-of-the-home job to be a stay-at-home-mom and the number one caregiver.

“That’s just what needed to be done,” she said.

Nurses come by to assist and in two weeks the family will travel to UNC Children's - North Carolina Children's Hospital for a surgery to remove Lauren’s tonsils. That might end up leading to another surgery in April to remove Lauren’s trach tube.

“There really isn’t a single aspect of our lives that hasn’t been affected by our oldest child,” Anne says. “Lauren’s battle has made us sharpen our focus on what’s most important in life and cut out other unnecessary clutter.”

Oooooo…. “cut out other unnecessary clutter.” I love that.

“We’re not asking for anything – we are a family unit and manage to get it all done," Anne said. "I only wondered if Lauren could be featured as one of your #MollysKids? We’re really proud of her. She inspires us all.”

Anne continually emphasized how Lauren overcomes all obstacles and keeps everyone updated on Little Fighter 69 Facebook page, which you can also find here.

“Her strength and fortitude has often given us motivation,” Anne says. “She makes us carry on when we want to give up.”

Standing ovation to you, Anne. Three kids under the age of three, one with incredible needs, another a newborn AND you’re finding time to email me and keep up to date with a Facebook page.

Never doubt yourself. And please know we’re happy to welcome Lauren to #MollysKids.

-Molly

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first

published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

