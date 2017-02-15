After a neighborhood pushes back, developer scales down controversial plan for townhouses

For months, it’s been one of Charlotte’s most controversial development plans: A developer seeking approval to replace single family houses on Sharon Lane, just south of Providence Road, with 38 townhouses.

Now, in the face of consistent and heated pushback from neighbors who say the plan violates deed restrictions and risks the character of the neighborhood, Simonini Homes and Saratoga Asset Management have scaled back their plans. Instead of 38 townhouses, they’ve reduced the request to 24. That’s six more than would be allowed under the land’s current zoning.

Charlotte City Council must approve the plan if it’s to move forward. There’s a hearing scheduled for the development at Monday night’s council meeting, at which neighbors are likely to keep up the pressure on City Council to turn down the plan.

The companies have launched a website, http://sharonlanerezoning.com/, in an attempt to clarify the project’s scope and counter what they say is misinformation about how big and dense Foxcroft City Homes will be when it’s complete. Some neighbors have raised fears that the development could eventually become a commercial project or condo tower, which the developers say they would be barred from doing if the current plans are approved.

The homes will average 3,400 square feet, and because of the reduced density, more than half of the site will now be kept as open space, with a new central green.

Charlotte planning staff recommended approval of the earlier, more dense version of the plan. After Monday’s hearing, City Council will consider the project and vote on it in a future meeting, likely in March.



