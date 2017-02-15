Woman charged with stealing identity of fiance's mother

A woman was charged by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office for stealing the identity of her fiance's mother in order to make purchases online.

Olivia Paige Peterson, 25, of Castleview Road, was charged with four counts of identity theft. She was booked into the jail under $5000 bond on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators says that Peterson used the woman's credit card to make a total of 45 purchases from Amazon. The purchases totaled $1500.

