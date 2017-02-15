Returning stolen Valentine's gifts lands man in jail

A festive bouquet of flowers, balloons, a teddy bear, and a card might make for a wonderful Valentine's gift, but for one man, it was a ticket to jail.

According to the police report, local college student Jarvis Nigel Hawkins, 22, of Brandywine, Maryland, picked up those items in the Salisbury Walmart and then tried to return them.

He had purchased a teddy bear, but then used that receipt as part of his scheme to get back $44.37 by asking for a refund for another teddy bear and the other items listed that he did not purchase.

A Walmart employee called police. When the officer arrived he found that Hawkins was carrying 12.9 grams of marijuana in his pocket, along with a set of digital scales.

Hawkins told police that the pot was for his personal use and that he smoked a blunt each day after class and each night before bed.

Hawkins was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under $1500 bond.

