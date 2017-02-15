No students injured in east Charlotte school bus crash

No students were injured in a school bus crash in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

A minivan and Kipp Charlotte Charter School bus collided on The Plaza at Aintree Road, causing heavy backups in the area for a time.

Students were aboard, but Medic says no one was injured. Both the school bus and the van sustained damage.

#BREAKING: Minivan collides with Kipp Charlotte Charter School bus on The Plaza @ Aintree Rd. Students are onboard, no injuries #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/9DFB4KU2gU — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) February 15, 2017

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

