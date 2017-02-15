No students injured in east Charlotte school bus crash - | WBTV Charlotte

No students injured in east Charlotte school bus crash

(Mark Davenport | WBTV) (Mark Davenport | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No students were injured in a school bus crash in east Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

A minivan and Kipp Charlotte Charter School bus collided on The Plaza at Aintree Road, causing heavy backups in the area for a time. 

Students were aboard, but Medic says no one was injured. Both the school bus and the van sustained damage. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck. 

