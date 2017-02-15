No students injured in east Charlotte school bus crash

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday.More >>
According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday.More >>
"In this case, the evidence clearly supports the conclusion that Diaz was armed swith a firearm and aggressively approaching [the undercover officer] when the officer fired his weapon," Murray said.More >>
"In this case, the evidence clearly supports the conclusion that Diaz was armed swith a firearm and aggressively approaching [the undercover officer] when the officer fired his weapon," Murray said.More >>
Aric Almirola, the driver of the Richard Petty Motorsports #43 Smithfield Ford told reporters on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he was thankful to God, his medical team, and his family for helping him through the aftermath of a horrible crash at Kansas Speedway last week.More >>
Aric Almirola, the driver of the Richard Petty Motorsports #43 Smithfield Ford told reporters on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he was thankful to God, his medical team, and his family for helping him through the aftermath of a horrible crash at Kansas Speedway last week.More >>
The plane had to make the emergency landing in the Lentz Road area near Fred Road.More >>
The plane had to make the emergency landing in the Lentz Road area near Fred Road.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>