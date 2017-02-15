Pedestrian fatally struck in York County identified

A pedestrian struck and killed in York County Tuesday night has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office as 54-year-old John Carpenter.
Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old from Rock Hill was driving north on U.S. 21 when she hit someone, later identified as Carpenter, walking north on U.S. 21. The driver was not injured.
The coroner's office says Carpenter did not have a current address.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
