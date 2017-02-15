Man killed in uptown Charlotte was delivering newspapers

A newspaper carrier shot and killed in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning has been identified as 65-year-old Walter 'Wes' Scott Jr., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirm.

Scott, who worked delivering newspapers for more than 30 years in uptown, was in the early part of his newspaper route at the time of the shooting, the Charlotte Observer reports. He was employed by a company under contract to deliver The Charlotte Observer in the uptown area.

"Just super nice guy. East going, sit and talk to you, pretty much give-you-the-shirt-off-back-type-of-guy, said Scott's neighbor Michael Metcalf.

Police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Scott lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Investigators said they're still trying to determine the motive.

"We’re looking at every possible connection to robbery and anything else that can come down the pike. I don’t think that determination has been made," said Rob Tufano of CMPD.

Scott has been with State Constables since 1998, South Carolina officials said. A spokesperson for York County Sheriff's Office said Scott "rode with their Drug Interdiction units."

Scott's friends are struggling to understand what happened.

"Wes being law enforcement he knew. He was prepared. He was armed. He kept his gun in his truck with him all the time because he knew how Charlotte was," Metcalf said. "For somebody to be able to get a jump on him like that was just shocking."

Also shocked are some CMPD officers who knew Scott.

Some officers, who worked in the Central Division, said if Scott saw an officer on a traffic stop, he himself would stop and wait to make sure the officer was okay.

Police said as additional officers were responding to the homicide scene, a second man flagged down officers near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Tryon Street, and said that he had been shot. Medic took him to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators said at this point they don't know if the two shootings are related.

"I know that is a part of the investigation," Major Mike Smathers said. "I don’t know that that determination has certainly been made but the proximity and the closeness to it clearly is something that is great interest to us."

Police said the homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

