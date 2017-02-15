Fire damages Salisbury business

Fire damaged a business on Little Street in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded just after 4:30 a.m. to the fire in a house that is now home to a business. A sign on the front door read "Personel, Inc."

Officials on the scene said the business was named "S & B Associates."

The structure is right behind Taco Bell and near the Salisbury Fire Department's main station.

Firefighters reported finding fire in the crawl space of the building. There was also heavy smoke.

No one was injured.

Investigators say the fire was an accident and likely electrical in nature.

